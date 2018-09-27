Briefs | Chui visits Asilo Vila Madalena after letter handed to the gov’t

Chief Executive (CE) Chui Sai On paid a visit to Asilo Vila Madalena home in Coloane Village this week in the company of Secretary for Administration and Justice Sónia Chan and the President of the Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM) José Tavares, the office of the CE informed. According to the statement, the visit comes after a group of residents handed the government a letter complaining about the relocation of the former Canidrome greyhounds to a land plot next to the home. In the letter, the seniors expressed concerns about noise and smell reducing their quality of life. Chui informed them that the government was paying special attention to the case and that they will do their best to guarantee that the seniors’ lives will not be disturbed.

Alexis Tam gets flu shot to encourage vaccination

Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Alexis Tam received the influenza virus vaccine in a promotional activity with the aim of encouraging residents to get the vaccination, the Office of the Secretary informed in a statement. According to the statement, accompanying Tam was the director of the Health Bureau (SSM) Lei Chin Ion, and public hospital director Kuok Cheong U among other members of SSM and the Secretariat. The public vaccination was said to be a way of encouraging and calling on high-risk groups to be vaccinated as soon as possible, in order to protect them against the influenza virus. According to SSM, the bureau has ordered 150,000 vaccine doses for the 2018-2019 season – enough to cover all residents.

DSAMA approves license for Maritime Touristic Tour

The Marine and Water Bureau (DSAMA) issued their first license for the operation of maritime tourist tours in Macau waters on Monday, DSAMA informed in a statement. The license will allow the company to make use of the Inner Harbour Passenger Terminal and ferry the passengers to the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge artificial island and by the Inner Harbour Channel before returning to the same pier. Tours start on September 25 and will operate twice daily, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.. Each trip takes about two hours and costs MOP150 per person.

