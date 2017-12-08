Briefs | Compensation for work injuries under examination

The Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP) is considering a compensation scheme for civil servants who sustain workplace injuries or partially lose the ability to work due to workplace injuries. Addressing the written questions from lawmaker Lei Cheng I, SAFP said that the government must arrange suitable jobs for civil servants who are returning to their jobs after an injury, matched to their ability and experiences within the area. These arrangements would be available for civil servants who do not suffer a long term or permanent working incapability. Civil servants who sustain work injuries will not see their salary reduced nor will they be fired.

Fire outbreak believed to have been arson case

The recent fire outbreak at the Edifício Veng Fai was caused by arson, according to the Judiciary Police (PJ). The building is located at the Av. da Praia Grande. The incident took place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, on the building’s 7th floor. The fire was seen by residents in the building, who assisted fire fighters in extinguishing the fire. Pieces of burnt trash were found close to the fire’s origin. No injuries were recorded during the fire. The case has been forwarded to PJ’s investigation department.

UM students win paper plane contest

Students from the Department of Electromechanical Engineering of the University of Macau’s (UM) Faculty of Science and Technology (FST) took home the top three prizes in the university section of a paper plane contest. Led by Senior Instructor Lao Seng Kin, the team placed among the top three in both the group and individual categories. This is the fourth consecutive year that UM students have won the competition. The contest was organized by the Macau Innovation & Invention Association (MIIA). More than 300 students from 34 higher education institutions and high schools in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan participated in the contest. In the longest airtime (individual) contest, Lei Hin Chon won the first prize and broke Macau’s record by keeping his paper plane in the air for 16.27 seconds. Chan Ngai Hang and Lao Chi Fai won second and third prizes, respectively.

