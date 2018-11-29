Briefs | DSEJ to cancel text message to parents

The Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ) plans to stop sending text messages to local parents regarding class suspensions during extreme weather. The service is going to be canceled due to the fact that the telecommunications service provider has also planned to suspend its service to the bureau. As result, DSEJ’s cell broadcasting services will be suspended. Nevertheless, the bureau will continue releasing the information on its website, app and WeChat account.

9,600 people deported from region

In the first ten months of 2018, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) deported more than 9,600 non-local criminals or law violators. In the same period, the PSP immigration department detained 65 people who were suspected of being using dual identities. Moreover, 113 fake marriage cases were revealed, and a total of 251 criminal cases were transferred to the prosecution authority, representing a decrease of seven cases. Some 334 suspects were transferred to the prosecution authority, representing an increase of 35 people.

Customs to install surveillance system along the coast

Starting from next year, the Macao Customs Service will install a surveillance system along the coastline in order to combat illegal immigration. The bureau will install panoramic day and night thermal cameras along the coast. In a statement, it noted that illegal boats have always existed in Macau’s sea area. According to the Customs Service, the system will allow the bureau to precisely identify any suspected boat. In addition, the bureau claims that, through cooperation between the mainland and Macau, illegal boat operations have been cracked down upon effectively.

