Briefs | DSPA planning to experiment charging for domestic waste

The Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) plans to initiate a pilot project in regards to charging for domestic waste, according to the DSPA’s reply to lawmaker Sulu Sou’s interpellation. In August, Sou wrote an interpellation to the local government asking whether the relevant governmental department had already drafted a consultation paper on domestic waste charging. Regarding the pilot project, the DSPA said that “through the practice, [the DSPA will] understand and evaluate all types of situations, and will collect statistics from the test and use them as scientific ground to initiate relevant policies in the future.” DSPA Director Tam Vai Man replied to Sou by saying that the DSPA will take other measures to improve recycling too.

St. Paul’s and UM represented Macau in Beijing parade

The city’s most popular tourist attraction, the Ruins of St. Paul, along with the University of Macau Hengqin campus, which is one of the youngest of the eight new attractions of Macau, represented Macau during Tuesday’s parade of the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, in Beijing. In addition to these two places, there was also a lotus flower and a screen showcasing some of Macau’s festivals. Macau’s mascot Mak Mak, several people dressed up as cooks, university graduates, Chinese opera performers, lion dance performers, and people dressed in traditional Portuguese outfits stood on the parade float. A road sign reading ‘World Tourism and Leisure Center’ pointed to the Macau parade float.

Suspected assault case, victim not identified

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) suspects that an assault might have taken place on Tuesday. One man has been detained for further investigation. Signs of the case were spotted on Tuesday afternoon, around 4 p.m. at Rua da Ribeira do Patane. Besides the one suspect, the PSP also seized a weapon from the scene that was wrapped in a towel. Blood was found at the scene. The man taken by the PSP for further investigation is suspected of being the attacker. As of Tuesday night, the PSP had not found any injured person resulting from the alleged assault, nor had any individual reported to the PSP. The case is in need of further investigation, according to the PSP.