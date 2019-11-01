Briefs | DSPA sets up plastic bottle recycling machines

The Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) has set up plastic bottle recycling machines all over town. This is the first phase of the roll-out of this type of recycling facility. One machine will be located in the lobby of DSPA, one in Ilha Verde area and one in Seac Pai Van. According to DSPA, the plastic bottle recycling machines can take cleaned plastic bottles of less than 1.5 liters in volume and less than 12 centimeters in diameter. The paper with the barcode attached must be removed before the bottle is deposited. In order to use the machines, the barcode must be scanned so that the bottle type and weight can be automatically identified by the machine. If the bottle exceeds the standard weight, the machine will reject the bottle, indicating that there is still residue left inside the bottle.

Mainland man found carrying a bullet

The police authority has transferred a mainland man to the prosecution authority because he was found carrying a bullet. According to the Public Security Police Force (PSP), earlier this week, the 30-year-old mainland man and self-identified businessman flew from Macau to Hainan. At the airport, security personnel found a bullet in his carry-on luggage. The man said that the bullet was a gift from his friend to ward off evil spirits. He claimed that the substance inside the bullet was cinnabar. PSP had not confirmed the nature of the substance as of press time.

Man fabricated two marriages

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) has identified two sham marriages, both registered by one local man. The suspect is a 58-year-old local resident who works as a security guard. PSP discovered that he had registered a marriage with a mainland woman in 2007. The woman then gave birth to a girl in March of the same year. The two divorced in 2012, and by this time both the woman and her child had obtained Macau IDs. The man then married another woman in 2014. The woman involved in the first marriage denied accusations and refused to participate in a DNA test which her daughter and the suspect undertook. PSP is still investigating the whereabouts of the second woman.