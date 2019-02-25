Briefs | Electronic vote counting for CE election

The vote-counting process for the election of the fifth Chief Executive of Macau will be conducted electronically, similarly to the previous election, the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Chief Executive (CE) Election revealed on Friday after its second meeting. The electronic counting system aims to improve work efficiency and save manpower. During the meeting, voting locations were also discussed. According to Song Man Lei, chairman of the commission, the commission will select the voting locations based on practical needs and convenience, among other factors. A decision regarding the voting locations will be announced once a consensus is reached.

31 penalties applied in food safety cases

In 2018, penalties were applied in a total of 31 cases where the concerned party violated the city’s food safety law, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) reported on Friday. All of the penalties were less than MOP50,000. During the year, the IAM examined a total of 3,432 food samples from restaurants, with 11 samples failing to pass the IAM’s standards. The percentage of failed samples is similar to that of the previous year. The IAM pledges to continue inspecting and supervising food safety, while simultaneously combating behaviors that violate food safety regulations. The bureau urged the food industry to manage food safety risks, adding that consumers carefully select food online and food from outside Macau.

Amaral bus terminal design expected later this year

The design for the Praça de Ferreira do Amaral bus terminal improvement is expected to be completed in 2019, according to the Transport Bureau’s reply to lawmaker Lei Chan U’s written enquiry. The improvement plan for the terminal remains unchanged. The bureau still intends to build a large-scale shelter, adjust bus lanes, improve the platforms and traffic conditions. The bureau also stated that it will continue to improve the affiliated facilities at the terminal’s underground parking lots and encourage more residents to use said parking lots.

