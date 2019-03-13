Briefs | Ella Lei proposes AL debate on illegal work

Lawmaker Ella Lei has proposed a motion for a Legislative Assembly (AL) debate on the issue of illegal work. Her motion follows an incident last week when an illegal driver from the mainland killed a 22-year-old student in a traffic accident, and comes in the context of Macau’s mutual license recognition scheme with the mainland. In her proposal, Lei requested that the government apply a heavier penalty in situations of illegal work. Lei called for penalties to be in place as soon as the illegal work is identified. “The government should not delay it anymore. The government should stop illegal work at its origin by enhancing penalties and improving the laws to protect local workers’ rights,” Lei wrote.

Vong Hin Fai calls for judicial mutual recognition

Government-appointed lawmaker Vong Hin Fai has proposed mutual recognition of laws concerning arbitration in Greater Bay Area (GBA). Vong made his proposal during the 13th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in Beijing. According to Vong, any arbitration decision made anywhere in the GBA should be effective in all areas of the region. Vong also proposed that mutual recognition could be expanded to include other judicial laws later. The lawmaker believes these measures would be beneficial for further judicial mutual recognition with the mainland.

HK, mainland institutes to collaborate on translation research

Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) announced that it has built a collaboration partnership with the Research Institute of Tsinghua, Pearl River Delta (Tsinghua-PRD) to facilitate the commercialization of HKBU’s research. At a signing ceremony, the two institutions signed a memorandum of understanding and an affiliated research collaboration agreement. With funding, space and policy support from the Guangzhou municipal government, the partnership aims to facilitate the commercialization of HKBU research by using the technology incubation resources in Guangzhou.

