Briefs | Fake children’s clothes found in San Ma Lou store

A clothing shop located at San Ma Lou has been found selling counterfeit products with the cartoon character Peppa Pig, according to the Macao Customs Service. A total of 850 counterfeit items of children’s clothing, which were being passed off as original products, were seized, with a total value of MOP70,000. Seven people, including the shop’s manager and employees, were taken by the Customs Service for questioning. According to the customs authority, the clothes were of poor quality and had been purchased for RMB10 to RMB30, but were being sold for MOP25 to MOP70 in Macau. The clothing shop has been operating in Macau for nearly five years. The person in charge claims that the shop had only started selling these products recently. The customs authority has already forwarded the relevant people for prosecution.

Human tibia found in Taipa wetlands



A human tibia was found yesterday in the wetlands in front of the Taipa Houses-Museum, the Public Security Police Force has reported. The case was handed over to the Judiciary Police (PJ) and the scene was cordoned off due to the PJ investigation. According to a report by public broadcaster TDM, the tibia was found at 10 a.m. by staff members of the Municipal Affairs Bureau, who were collecting water samples from the lotus pond wetland. Last year in September, a human tibia was found at a construction site located at R. dos Clerigos in Taipa.

5G base stations to be built next year



The local government is striving to start work on 5G base stations next year, according to Lau Wai Meng, director of the Post and Telecommunications Bureau. Currently, the bureau is studying the feasibility of installing 5G base stations on smart streetlamps. Some of the 5G base stations will be built on government-owned properties. Telecommunications service providers still need to discuss the installation of stations on private property with the relevant parties. Lau indicated that if the public is worried about radiation, they can report to the Post and Telecommunications Bureau, which will send staff to test radiation levels. Currently, the bureau has not revealed the number of 5G base stations to be installed, but is studying the appropriate number.