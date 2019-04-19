Briefs | Fire breaks out at Tv. de São Domingos

A fire broke out at a storage unit at Travessa de São Domingos yesterday morning. Firefighters spent nearly one hour extinguishing the fire. Residents from 10 households took the initiative of evacuating themselves. The fire spread across an area of approximately 150 square feet. According to the Fire Services Bureau, the fire may have been caused by an electrical malfunction.

Local student hospitalized after being slapped by teacher

A case of a student being slapped was revealed earlier this week, one month after the incident took place. The identity of the school remains undisclosed. However, according to the Public Security Police Force, which revealed only some of the relevant information under media scrutiny, the victim was a male primary school student and was slapped multiple times by the suspect, a teacher. The student required hospital treatment. The Education and Youth Affairs Bureau has only said that the concerned teacher had been removed from his/her position.

Proposal to build leisure space in Hac Sa village

Choi In Tong Sam Association has asked the government to use some spare land in Coloane Hac Sá village to build an integrated leisure zone for children and families. The land occupies an area of 70,000 square meters and was recovered by the local government in November 2018. The association says that the piece of land consists of a mountain and a green area, and should not be used for large-scale construction. In particular, the association hopes that the government will build a farm, a leisure and vacation center, and adventure facilities for children.

Share this: Tweet



