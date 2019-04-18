Briefs | ‘Foreigner’ detained after discarding plastic in Sai Van Lake

A ‘foreigner’ has been detained by the Public Security Police Force (PSP) on account of being suspected of dumping plastic foam into Sai Van Lake. The incident was reported yesterday morning, after an abundance of plastic foam was found floating on the surface of the lake. The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has already cleaned the lake. According to Macau’s law, littering is subject to a fine of 600 patacas.

GIT head to be LRT company chairman

Ho Cheong Kei, head of the Office for Transport Infrastructure (GIT), has been appointed the chairman of the board of directors of the city’s Light Rapid Transit (LRT) company. Ho will not be receiving any salary as the LRT company head until his duties at the GIT have ended. His salary will be decided by the shareholders of the company. Director of the Economic Bureau, Tai Kin Ip, and chairman of Science and Technology Development Fund (FDCT), Ma Chi Ngai, have also been appointed as members of the board of directors.

Taiwanese politician wants GBA ‘red and professional’

Taiwanese politician James Soong has expressed hope that the Greater Bay Area (GBA) development may be “red and professional”. Soong, who is chair of the People First Party of Taiwan, made his remark during his visit to the University of Macau. ‘Red’ stands for political views that conform with those of the Chinese Communist Party, while ‘professional’ refers to skills and knowledge. Soong hopes that the GBA can integrate western management concepts with management concepts from Macau and Hong Kong toward the end of becoming “red and professional.” He also said that the GBA should be primarily loyal to the country, and simultaneously upgrade itself as the world changes.

