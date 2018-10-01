Briefs | GGCT monitoring Indonesian tsunami

The Tourism Crisis Management Office (GGCT) is paying close attention to

the occurrence of an earthquake and tsunami on the island of Sulawesi, Indonesia, and will keep in close contact with the Macau travel industry for any developments. In a statement, GGCT said that from the information gathered through the Macau travel industry, no requests for assistance from Macau residents have been received. As of Saturday, GGCT has not received any requests for information or assistance either.

20 casinos yet to submit applications for smoking rooms

A total of 27 casinos have applied for new smoking rooms on the premises as of Friday, making a total of 404 license applications, the Health Bureau (SSM) announced in a statement. These numbers imply that 20 casinos in the region have not submitted their plans yet. Following the enactment of the smoking ban on casinos on January 1, 2019, older smoking rooms, which do not abide by these rules, are prohibited from operating. These new smoking rooms have stricter requirements than before and will be put in place at beginning of next year. The SSM noted that up to now, only 12 smoking rooms in three local casinos have been approved, which include: Ponte 16, City of Dreams and Studio City.

