Briefs | Gov’t distributes information on typhoon exercise

Macau authorities have been distributing information on the government’s “Storm Surge Evacuation Plan” to be used when powerful typhoons cross the territory. They have also been calling on members of the public to participate in the upcoming typhoon exercise on Saturday, April 27. According to a statement from the government, the purpose of the evacuation exercise is to help the public to better understand how to protect themselves during the occurrence of such extreme weather phenomena. It also serves to assist civil protection entities in preparing for disaster response activities ahead of the peak typhoon season in the summer months.

Consumer prices rise 2.84% in March

The Composite Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 2.84% year-on-year in March 2019, accelerating from the 2.79% annual growth seen in the previous month. According to Macau’s Statistics and Census Service (DSEC), the growth is attributable to increased charges for eating out and higher rental residential prices, as well as rising prices of motor cars, gasoline, and fruits and vegetables. Among the various sections of goods and services, notable rises were registered in the price indexes of education and transport, which grew by 5.89% and 5.4% year-on-year, respectively. Meanwhile, the Composite CPI for March decreased by 0.4% month-to-month, according to the DSEC, owing to lowered charges for package tours after the Lunar New Year and the seasonal sales for winter clothing. The Composite CPI reflects the impact of price changes on general households in Macau and is used as a key indicator of inflation.

Public works to preserve three green plots

The latest plans of the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau propose the preservation of green areas at three land plots: one at the foot of the Guia hill, and two at Estrada Marginal da Ilha Verde. The latter two land plots are both private land, occupying areas of 6,700 and 1,600 square meters, and will not be used for industrial purposes. Some 2,800 square meters of the total area will be ceded to the government, which will use the space to build public streets. The owner of the Guia hill foot land plot, which is located next to the Liaison Office, has applied for a land plot re-classification.

