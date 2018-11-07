Briefs | Group calls for increase in subsidies for the disabled

A group of ten local residents visited the government headquarters yesterday, delivering a letter to the Macau SAR government calling for an increase in subsidies for the disabled. The letter collected nearly 7,000 signatures in four days. The local government is giving a maximum of MOP16,000 annually to disabled residents, but the amount has not been adjusted for three years. The Macau Special Educational Needs Student Advancement Association (the organizer of the letter hand-in) hopes that the government can launch a caretaker subsidy. The group is also asking for more integrated gardens, accessible toilets, and more support for children with special needs aged around 6 years old.

Procurement law on public consultation

Starting from yesterday, the city’s public procurement law is open for public consultation. Yesterday, the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lionel Leong, commented that the most important principle for the city’s new public procurement is to increase the procurement transparency in order to increase the public’s confidence in the government. The public consultation period will last 60 days. Leong is calling on all residents to actively submit their opinions. The law proposes that projects on public tender should be worth MOP15 million, compared to the current figure of MOP2.5 million.

101X to stop at La Marina

Starting from today, bus route 101X will have one more stop at La Marina station, according to a statement released by the Transport Bureau (DSAT). The route 101X’s first stop, after leaving the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge Macau port, will be La Marina station. This decision aims to increase the convenience of passengers travelling to the Areia Preta area. After that stop, the bus will continue along its original route. Route 101X links the HKZMB Macau port to the Macau Peninsula and runs for 24 hours a day.

