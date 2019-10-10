Briefs | Health Bureau to gather opinions on alcohol control

Next month, the Health Bureau (SSM) will reach out to the alcohol industry and local youth to collect their opinions on Macau’s alcohol control regime, which has already been drafted. According to Lam Chong, director of the Disease Control Center of the SSM, in November, the SSM will approach the alcohol wholesale industry and local youth groups, as well as other groups in order to reach a consensus on the definitions of alcohol, the minimum age for purchasing alcohol and the penalties for violating the regime. Currently, the SSM has not yet made a decision on a timetable for public consultation regarding the regime. In March, the SSM said that it expected to initiate public consultation for the regime in the second half of this year.

16 university students fall victim to phone scams

Sixteen university students have fallen victim to phone scams since the beginning of this year, according to the Judiciary Police (PJ). During this period, a total of 84 phone scam cases (around 10 fewer cases compared to the same period last year) were registered by the police authority, with a total claimed loss of 12.28 million patacas. For the 16 university students scammed, including one postgraduate student, most of scammers pretended to be government employees. PJ director Sit Chong Meng believes that, once the city’s cyber security law comes into effect on December 22 and once the SIM card real name registration policy is implemented, phone scams will be cracked down upon more effectively.

FDCT grants 1.46 billion patacas over 15 years

Between 2004 and 2019, the Science and Technology Development Fund (FDCT) approved 1,243 science research projects, granting a total of 1.46 billion patacas in funding, Ma Chi Ngai, chairman of the Administration Council of FDCT, revealed on Friday during a TDM program. A large sum went towards funding university research institutions, followed by industry. Only a small amount was granted to individuals. According to Ma, most of the research results of individuals were small inventions or daily necessities that require low technology. Currently, FDCT is considering how university research projects can be put onto the market. By doing so, Ma hopes to promote cooperation between industry and universities. Ma said that FDCT has already arranged for a team of experts to evaluate all types of projects.