Briefs | Ho departs for Beijing appointment

Chief Executive-elect, Ho Iat Seng, yesterday departed for Beijing where he will be officially appointed by national officials. The appointment will come in the form of a certificate confirming his succession to the position. At the airport, he told a press conference that he is still deciding future administrative positions. He added that he has yet to meet with the current secretaries and had not considered the options for their possible replacements. According to TDM, Ho will meet this morning with Premier Li Keqiang and later on he will be received by President Xi Jinping. After the meetings, Ho will host a press conference.

GGCT clarifies no warning raised for Hong Kong

The Tourism Crisis Management Office (GGCT) has clarified that no travel warning has been issued for travelers from Macau to avoid the neighboring region of Hong Kong. The clarification comes in response to recent comments on social media platforms claiming that the GGCT had advised Macau residents to avoid non-essential travel to Hong Kong. The GGCT has said it issued no such appeal. The Office’s travel alert system currently covers 77 countries and destinations, but excludes mainland China and Hong Kong, which are considered homeland destinations.

33rd MIMF to bring 22 shows next month

The organizer of the 33rd Macao International Music Festival (MIMF), the Cultural Affairs Bureau, has announced that this year’s event will bring 17 programs and a total of 22 performances to the SAR. Themed “The Instrumentalist”, this edition of the MIMF will kick off in October offering a rich variety of programs. Among the performances, the Macao Chinese Orchestra will join hands with the distinguished Chinese pianist Sun Yingdi to present “Rhapsody in Blue,” a work that integrates both jazz and classical music, and the commissioned world premiere piece “Postcard of Macao.” Meanwhile, the world-famous Dorian Wind Quintet will perform classics from the Renaissance and Baroque periods with renowned technique, as well as contemporary works by American and French composers of the 20th century. American multi-instrumentalist Peter Broderick, the Trio Mediaeval from Norway, Bulgarian violinist Svetlin Roussev and Korean pianist Yeol Eum Son will also make a debut at the Festival.