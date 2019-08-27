Briefs | Ho Ion Sang calls for regular ‘large-size’ garbage collection

Lawmaker Ho Ion Sang wrote an interpellation asking the government for measures to handle the recycling of large-scale garbage such as furniture. Ho noted that local residents, for their convenience, drop large-size furniture at trash collection points across town, which in turn compromise garbage collection processes. Ho pointed out that Macau has not created an effective and environmentally-friendly management system for large-size trash handling. Ho suggested that collecting large-size garbage could be arranged once every other month or more regularly, and that support to vulnerable groups should be studied. He further proposed a paid large-size furniture collecting service to improve local residents’ awareness of their responsibilities in handling their own garbage. In addition, Ho asked about the schedule to launch a furniture renewal program, previously discussed by the government.

Amaral traffic lights suspended until tomorrow



The traffic lights at Praça de Ferreira do Amaral are expected to remain suspended until tomorrow, according to the Transport Bureau (DSAT). A set of traffic lights at the city’s busiest bus stop were damaged on Sunday night as a result of engineering projects carried out in the area. The DSAT is currently undertaking emergency repairs for the lights, and it is estimated that it will be three days before the lights can resume operation. Public Security Police Force officers have been dispatched to the location during rush hours to maintain traffic order.

MGTO studies diverting tourists to slow season



The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will study the feasibility of organizing special activities for the slow tourism season, according to MGTO Director Helena de Senna Fernandes. The purpose of the study is to figure out ways to attract tourists who would otherwise travel during peak season and incentivize them to come during the slow season to reduce crowds and pressure throughout the year. “We will consult with the public which activities we can organize together with public [associations],” said Fernandes. Whether they should “consist of new activities, or current activities organized at another time of the year” is under consideration. The MGTO head claimed that her office will review its own activities as well.