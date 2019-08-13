Briefs | IC to conduct restoration works on Guia Lighthouse

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) will conduct restoration works on the Guia Lighthouse and Chapel starting next Monday (August 19). The restoration works include the inspection, restoration and repair of the walls and rooftops of the Guia Lighthouse and Chapel, according to the IC. Scaffolding will be installed outside the buildings. The restoration works are estimated to be completed by the end of October. During this period, the fortress and chapel will remain open to the public and the opening hours will remain unchanged.

Sailings between Macau and HK airport cancelled

The last sailing yesterday departing the Outer Harbor Ferry Terminal to the Hong Kong International Airport, scheduled for 7.45 p.m. was cancelled, according to the Marine and Water Bureau. The decision was taken in view of the flight cancellations at the airport of the neighboring region. As such, the last sailing yesterday departed Taipa at just before 4 p.m.

Self-service kiosks rolled out for public’s convenience

The Identification Services Bureau has expanded the self-service kiosk to different locations apart from the Civil Affairs Registry so as to further provide convenience to residents. Eligible Macau residents who have completed their marriage registration at the Civil Affairs Registry, can update their marital status at the self-service kiosks on-site or at the kiosks located in Macau, Taipa and Coloane. It is not necessary for the applicants to make appointment to complete the formality thus saving time and providing more convenience for the public. At present, more than 40 locations are equipped with integrated self-service kiosks.

UM student’s research study published in criminology journal

A paper co-written by Xin Yanyu, a PhD student in the Department of Sociology, Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Macau (UM), and her supervisor, Assistant Professor Cai Tianji, has been published in the Journal of Quantitative Criminology, one of the top journals in criminology and penology. The paper explores new possibilities and directions for sentencing studies. Using data mining technology, the study obtained over 140,000 valid sentencing documents for criminal traffic offences that occurred in China between 2014 and 2016. According to the UM, this study not only benefits Chinese sentencing research in terms of data, methodology, and empirical findings, but also provides new possibilities and directions for sentencing studies.