Briefs | IC to renovate Senado Library

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) will carry out renovations on the Senado Library located at the Municipal Affairs Bureau building opposite Senado Square, the IC announced yesterday. Work will begin on Monday, September 16 and is estimated to be completed by January 2020. The renovations include repainting the interior walls and replacing the power supply and air-conditioning system. During the renovations, the Senado Library will be temporarily closed to the public, the IC said.

Amax Int’l proposes company name change

A former investor in the Greek Mythology Casino in Macau has proposed changing its company name to help refresh its corporate image. Amax International Holdings, which wrote off a 24.8% stake earlier this year in the controversial and closed Greek Mythology project, may change its name to Century Entertainment International Holdings Limited, the company said. “The Board considers the proposed new English and Chinese names of the Company will refresh the corporate image and identity of the Company and will more appropriately describe the vision of the Group,” the company explained in a statement. The Greek Mythology Casino was ordered to close on December 31, 2015, under the order of Macau’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau. It was housed in the Beijing Imperial Palace Hotel, which was subsequently closed by the Macau Government Tourism Office in July 2016.

Fai Chi Kei picked for dementia care home

The head of the Social Affairs Bureau, Vong Yim Mui, has said that her bureau has picked Fai Chi Kei as the location for a seniors home for dementia patients, which will be the first of its kind in Macau. The facility will house approximately 100 people, and the bureau will aim to open it next year. Another facility in Taipa, which will house 144 people, will be ready this year. At the same time, subsidies for caretakers of the disadvantaged are expected by the end of this year. Consultation with stakeholders will be performed next year and it is expected that the policy will be implemented in the second half of next year.