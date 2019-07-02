Briefs | Kevin Ho’s NPC position confirmed

Kevin Ho has succeeded Ho Iat Seng in the National People’s Congress (NPC) to become the 12th delegate of Macau in the Chinese NPC. Ho Iat Seng, the previous holder of the seat, resigned from the post to run for the position of Macau Chief Executive. Ho’s priority is to ensure the success of Macau’s participation in state level projects – in particular, the Greater Bay Area development. According to the ranking of Macau representatives in the 2017 NPC, Kevin Ho was ranked 13th. He moves into the 12th spot, following Ho Iat Seng’s resignation.

New PLA political commissioner appointed

Chinese president Xi Jinping has issued an order to appoint Sun Wenju, the Deputy Director of the Political Work Department of the People’s Liberation Army Hong Kong Garrison, as the new political commissar of the Macau Garrison. Sun joined the Chinese army in 1983 and joined the Chinese Communist Party in 1987. He served as deputy director of the Organization Department of the former General Political Department of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). According to a statement released by the PLA, Sun intends to adhere closely by the ‘one country, two systems’ policy framework, and to respect and support the Macau SAR government’s administration in accordance with the law.

Disability allowance increased to 9,000 patacas

The allowance for people with disabilities will increase again this year, according to a Chief Executive order published in the Official Gazette. The amount for ordinary disability allowance has been raised to MOP9,000 starting from this year and the amount for the special disability allowance has been raised to MOP18,000. The Social Affairs Bureau (IAS) estimates that there are about 13,700 people eligible for the allowance. The budget for the allowance amounts to 169 million patacas. Eligible applicants who apply for the allowance before August 31 will be granted the allowance in October this year.