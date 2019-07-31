Briefs | Lawmaker asks about domestic affairs mediation system

Lawmaker Wong Kit Cheng has written an interpellation to the government asking about the progress of the legislation on the domestic affairs mediation system. Wong pointed out that in 2015, the local government promised it would build a domestic affairs mediation system suitable for Macau. In 2018, the Legal Affairs Bureau stated that the bureau would first formulate a mediation system for civil and commercial matters, excluding a domestic affairs mediation system. In Wong’s opinion, the legislation on the domestic affairs mediation system continues to be delayed, creating difficulties for the implementation of the domestic violence law.

IAM to collect waste furniture during first week of August

From August 1 to 7, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will set up 60 temporary large-scale waste furniture collection points across all districts of Macau to facilitate the disposal of large-scale waste furniture. The public may abandon the discarded furniture at the designated points between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. during this period. There are 50 drop off points in the Macau Peninsula, six in Taipa and four in Coloane. During the evenings of that period, the responsible cleaning company will send additional personnel and vehicles to the points to clear all items.