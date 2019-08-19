Briefs | Lawmaker calls for shift to electronic textbooks

Lawmaker José Maria Pereira Coutinho has proposed that public schools should start using electronic textbooks instead of traditional textbooks. “In the modern era, it is unacceptable to use [traditional] textbooks and not electronic textbooks,” he wrote in his interpellation to the government. “Electronic textbooks are not only good for the environment, but can also avoid having us spending money on medicine for children as a result of heavy textbooks.” He proposed other measures to reduce students’ physical burdens. “Will the education authority encourage schools to arrange each class [to be] in the same classroom in order to avoid having students running around with their backpacks, and to use storage?” Coutinho asked. “Currently, many advanced countries are using electronic textbooks inside secondary schools. When will the education authority adopt electronic textbooks in public schools, introduce information technology across all schools, and especially reduce the use of paper by using digital teaching products?” Coutinho asked.

SKY21 mousse cake tested positive for Salmonella

Nam Wan SKY 21 was ordered by the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) to suspend sales of a mango mousse cake, after the IAM detected Salmonella in a sample. The case has been reported to the Health Bureau (SSM). Currently, no incidents related to the product have been reported. The IAM will continue to follow up on the case and will re-examine the premises to ensure food safety. In addition, the IAM interviewed the person responsible from SKY21 to understand the details behind the food production process, after requesting a comprehensive review and rectification at the premises to strengthen food hygiene management.

Commission of Audit finalizing new electronic system

The Commission of Audit (CA) has nearly completed research and development for the new version of the electronic audit system for the supervision of public departments, according to Ho Veng On, commissioner of the CA. In accordance with the implementation of the budget outline law, the audit system needs to be adjusted or updated. The first step is to issue a notice signed by the commissioner of audit that lists the documents which all departments need to submit for audit, according to Ho. Ho said that because of the development of the economy and the use of financial expenditures, the amount of information and data submitted by various governmental departments has become cumbersome. Ho added that the most important thing when using the new electronic system is speed and accuracy.