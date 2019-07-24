Briefs | Lawmaker urges more supervision of online betting

Lawmaker Lam Lon Wai has asked about the necessity of establishing laws to regulate the illegal operation of gambling websites. In his written inquiry to the government, Lam pointed out the fact that the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau had spotted over 500 illegal gambling website operations in the past. In view of this figure, Lam has doubts about the effectiveness of Macau’s current mechanism to regulate such incidents. In Lam’s opinion, the supervision of online betting involves different governments in different regions. Lam proposed that the local government should strengthen communications and collaboration with other countries and regions regarding the matter.

Border relocation’s final works to be discussed next week

Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak will meet with the Zhuhai government on July 29 to discuss the relocation of the Cotai border frontier. The discussion will be centered around the final stage of the works concerning the relocation. “Recently, I have been keeping in close communication with Zhuhai. Next Monday, I will take the relevant interdepartmental team to Hengqin to attend the meeting in order to carry out the last projects and the [final works] in a good manner,” said Wong.

Wong added that both the Hengqin and Qingmao borders, which are currently under construction, not only concern the coordination of police authorities but also the merging of two places.

29 suicide cases recorded as of June

In the first half of 2019, Macau recorded a total of 29 suicide cases, according to the Health Bureau (SSM). The number represents a 9.4 percent decrease compared to the same period of the previous year. Fourteen suicide cases were recorded in the second quarter. The eight men and six women in question were all local Macau residents. The SSM has urged all members of the public to actively participate in and pay attention to suicide prevention.