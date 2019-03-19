Briefs | Lawmaker wants more publicity on diametric parking

Lawmaker Leong Sun Iok has urged a government authority to enhance the promotional campaign on diametric parking. In his written inquiry to the government, Leong pointed out that local residents are not completely familiar with the diametric parking ban sign. In addition, he pointed out that some residents had reported that their legal parking had been ticketed by police officers, and that their complaints to the Transport Bureau (DSAT) were often in vain. Leong asked whether the government will introduce CCTV surveillance to assist transport police officers on duty.

Gongbei continues breaking single day crossing records

Gongbei Border Gate has registered a new single day crossing record, with 462,500 crossings on Saturday. The old record was also set on a Saturday. Last year, Gongbei broke its crossing record three times: once on April 21 (440,000 crossings) and twice in November, (446,000 crossings and 460,000 crossings respectively). All three of these previous records were registered on Saturdays. In 2018, Gongbei Port processed a total of 134 million passengers, representing a 5 percent increase year-on-year.

MAM celebrates 20 years with event series

March 19 marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao Museum of Art (MAM). On occasion of the 20th anniversary of Macau’s Handover to China and the 20th anniversary of the Museum this year, a series of celebratory events and activities has been organized, including large-scale thematic exhibitions, the publication of an album of works selected from its collections, the promotion of the “Youth Internship Program at the Palace Museum” and a series of thematic talks and promotional activities in arts education. All are welcome to participate.

