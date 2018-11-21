Briefs | Macau Orchestra performs French music at local universities

The Macau Orchestra (OM) last week performed a series of concerts dedicated to French classical music at the Macao Polytechnic Institute, the University of Macau and the Macau University of Science and Technology. Held on November 15 and 17, the three concerts – titled “University Concert – Indulge in Music of Paris” – were conducted by OM’s Assistant Conductor Francis Kan, who led the OM for a lively program specially designed for teachers and students. The OM performed several pieces by French composers, such as “Deux Marches et un Intermède” by Poulenc, “Petite Suite” by Debussy and “Mother Goose Suite 5 Children’s Pieces” by Ravel. Kan also discussed the musical style of the compositions and the history of classical music.

MGTO launches application guidelines of establishments

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) launched the “Guidelines of Application Procedures and Technical Requirements for Licensing and Modification Works of Hotel Establishments.” The guidelines provides nine sets of guidelines for application procedures and technical requirements for all the categories of MGTO-licensed establishments. The MGTO also produced flowcharts of application procedures, formalities and forms for different license categories to familiarize industry operators with the respective application procedures, formalities and issues to pay attention to. According to a statement, the bureau also presented Portuguese and English versions of the above.

Wang Anyi to give talk at UM on Chinese literature

The University of Macau (UM) will hold a honoris causa Lecture titled ‘Chinese-Language Literature in a Global Context’ on December 3. Wang started publishing in 1977 and is a renowned Chinese writer and this year’s recipient of the Doctor of Letters honoris causa degree from UM, will be the keynote speaker. Her books won several awards, including the Mao Dun Literature Award for Song of Everlasting Sorrow; the National Award for Short Story of 1981 for The Destination; and Writer of the Year 2007 and Xiao Hong Women’s Literature Award of 2011 for Age of Enlightenment. In 2015, she was invited to share her writing experience at the Macau Literary Festival. In the same year, she was appointed a writer in residence at Cheng Yu Tung College, where she held seminars and writing workshops for the students there. The lecture will start at 5p.m. in Mr and Mrs Lau Chor Tak Lecture Theatre, Anthony Lau Building (E4-G078), UM. It will be conducted in Mandarin, with simultaneous interpretation into English.

Tak Chun Group launches new VIP club

Tak Chun Group opened a VIP Club on Monday at MGM Cotai. The club’s opening ceremony was officiated by the group’s CEO, Levo Chan, and representatives to the shareholders, namely MGM China’s chief operating officer of gaming, John Shigley, as well as the executive vice president of MGM Asia Pacific, Kenneth Fong. “In the coming year, we plan to actively tap into overseas markets by identifying new business locations, expanding our empire and also enhancing our VIP services and facilities in order to provide unparalleled, bespoke treatment to our VIP guests, all with the aim of bringing stable and sound development to the group,” Chan said during the event. “To meet the market’s demands, Tak Chun Group has earlier this year expanded its VIP Clubs at StarWorld and Wynn Macau,” the group stated in a press release.

Agenda 2019: DNA database bill and computer crime bill

The Secretary for Security, Wong Sio Chak, said yesterday that the government will strive to complete the amendment to the computer crime act in 2019. The government is considering setting up specific charges for fraudulent mobile base station crimes and increasing penalties regarding intrusion into organizations of critical infrastructure. In addition, the security force will also try to complete the DNA Database bill in 2019. The law will propose that the government can only collect suspects’ DNA with their consent.

IFT hold Open Day on Sunday

The Institute for Tourism Studies (IFT) will hold an Open Day at IFT Mong-Há Campus on Sunday, to provide an opportunity for prospective students, parents, as well as the general public to learn more about IFT and its programs. All campus facilities will be open to the public during Open Day. Faculty members and students will meet visitors, introduce the programs and provide admissions information. Outstanding alumni will also join the Alumni Sharing Session to discuss their study life and career prospects after graduation. The head of International Affairs and the Regent for Internship will also host a talk on exchange programs and overseas internship opportunities. In addition, according to a statement issued by the IFT, a diverse range of activities including guided tours, a tray race competition, a dining etiquette workshop, performances, and stations for outdoor BBQs, mocktails and egg rolls will also be arranged.

