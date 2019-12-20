Briefs | Macau sea area survey completed

The China Geological Survey authority has carried out the first systematic marine geological survey of Macau’s waters, having compiled the atlas of geological resources and environments in Macau’s waters. According to the survey, Macau’s sea area and coastal zones are rich in geological resources, including 76 kilometers of coastline resources, about 55 square kilometers of tidal flat resources, unique granite landforms, coastal geological tourism resources, and about 78.5 million cubic meters of prospective sea sand. The Guangzhou Marine Geological Survey Bureau believes that the atlas will provide basic data for the preparation and implementation of Macau’s medium and long-term development plans.

Mainland retirement policies cannot be copied

It is unsuitable for Macau to copy mainland China’s polices on the retirement pension age, according to Chan Pou I, a department head from the Social Security Fund. During a TDM radio program, a listener suggested that Macau should set the age for receiving full retirement pension at 60 years old. Chan responded by saying that mainland retirement policies were based on the relevant mainland laws, and on regulations conducive to the protection of elderly rights and basic pension insurance. According to Chan, in 2008, the SAR government implemented measures allowing residents to claim their retirement pension in advance due to Macau’s economic situation. Back then, the eligible age for receiving the retirement pension was 65 years old.

Improvements to Mong Há trail needed

Lawmaker Leong Sun Iok has urged the local government to improve the conditions of the walking trail at Mong Há. In his interpellation to the local government, Leong asked about the Macau government’s plan to provide more walking spaces. According to Leong, some residents complained to him that there was not enough accessibility to the Mong Há trail. These residents also wished for a garden be built at the entrance of the trail. Mong Há aside, Leong also pointed out the lack of leisure spaces in the Fai Chi Kei district, and the areas around Avenida do Almirante Lacerda, Avenida do Coronel Mesquita, and Avenida de Horta e Costa.