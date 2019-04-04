Briefs | Macau Taxi hopes to receive government subsidies

Macau Radio Taxi Services Limited (Macau Taxi) hopes that the Macau SAR government can provide the company with subsidies to support it in providing accessible services. During yesterday’s TDM radio program, the general manager of Macau Taxi, Kevin U Kin Lung, expressed this hope. According to U, the company currently has five taxis which offer accessibility for handicapped or mobility impaired persons, which are currently fully booked. Moreover, even if the number doubles, it would not be enough to meet the city’s demand. U noted that these specialized taxis lose money, and that the government should therefore consider providing subsidies.

1,602 illegal smoking prosecutions

In the first quarter of this year, a total of 1,602 prosecutions for illegal smoking were registered, according to statistics released by the Health Bureau (SSM). Of this number, 1,590 cases were instances of illegal smoking, while 12 were related to sales of non-conforming tobacco products. In 32 of these cases, police assistance was called for. During the same period, the SSM, jointly with the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, prosecuted 446 illegal smoking cases in casinos, an increase of more than 10 percent year-on-year. In addition, the SSM reported that it has received a total of 35 applications from casinos to establish 588 smoking lounges, of which 503 were approved.

Top political aide meets Macau advisors

China’s top political advisor Wang Yang met with a visiting delegation of an association of provincial political advisors on the mainland, who are also Macau residents. Wang, chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference National Committee, said the association had carried forward impressive work and achieved commendable results over the two years since its founding. Wang said he hoped the association would take an active part in the development of the Greater Bay Area. He also encouraged them to improve the association’s activities and make greater contribution to the lasting prosperity, stability and development in Macau.

