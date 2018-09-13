Briefs | Mainland wants closer anti-graft cooperation

Yang Xiaodu, a member of the political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of the National Supervisory, has expressed his desire to enhance the cooperation between the Chinese mainland and Macau in fighting corruption, thereby promoting healthy development of the economy and society across both regions. Yang made the remarks during a meeting with André Cheong, chief of Macau’s Commission Against Corruption. Speaking highly of the mainland’s achievements in fighting corruption, Cheong expressed his hope that exchange and cooperation to jointly fight corruption would become stronger and that integrity would prevail.

Lawmaker calls for better non-tertiary education

Lawmaker Si Ka Lon has suggested that Macau should improve its non-tertiary education. In his written inquiry to the government, Si pointed out that only 62 percent of the city’s primary school courses were conducted with intense pace. Furthermore, he remarked that 36 percent of primary and secondary schools have open courses, and that in only 36 percent of primary and secondary school courses students will raise questions. Si declared that Macau’s “teaching methods lack diversity and innovation, and that this shortage is related to the professional training courses provided by the government to the teaching staff.”

Industrial accident causes one death

A 23-year-old mainland worker has died in an industrial accident, while a second 35-year-old mainland worker has sustained injuries to both of his arms. The accident took place on Sunday morning at a construction site on R. dos Pescadores. The Labor Affairs Bureau has already issued an order to suspend operations to the contractor, and further required the construction site to deliver an investigative report on the accident.

