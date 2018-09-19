Briefs | Man lost MOP30,000 to fraud 

The Judiciary Police (PJ) reported on Monday that a local man lost MOP30,000 after falling victim to fraud. The suspect involved in the crime met the victim through a mobile social network. The suspect, pretending to be a prostitute working in a private club, told the victim that she needed to go to mainland China to see her family. The suspect told the victim to first pay MOP1,600 to her boss to get her out of the work place, and afterwards asked the victim again to settle a payment of MOP32,000. The boss threatened the victim into agreeing not to say anything to his family. Following this, the victim reported the case to the police.

Clean-up said to be completed by tomorrow

Yesterday, the Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM) said that it will take approximately two more days for the government to completely clean up the trash across the city. Approximately 90 percent of the trash in the Inner Harbor area and in other flooded areas have already been cleaned up. There was more trash in these areas compared to other parts of Macau. Until yesterday, a total of 2,545 tons of trash were cleaned up. This waste consists of mainly domestic waste and perishable substances. The IACM also disposed of 2.8 tons of frozen meat.

Calls for mandatory casino suspensions

The New Macau Gaming Staff Rights Association is calling for mandatory suspension of casino operations during powerful typhoons. Yesterday, the association delivered a letter to the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) calling for casinos to be closed when typhoon signal No. 8 or higher is hoisted. Earlier, Cloee Chao, the leader of the gaming workers association, praised the operators’ decision to suspend casino activities. However, Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak said on Monday that the government has yet to consider such mandatory typhoon casino closures.

