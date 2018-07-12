Briefs | Marriage seeking woman lost MOP240,000 to fraud 

A mainland woman lost MOP240,000 after falling victim to fraud. The suspect, a Hong Kong resident (56), has been arrested in relation to the case. The suspect had been previously imprisoned in Hong Kong for murder and fraud. The victim placed an advertisement in a newspaper seeking a husband in Hong Kong. The suspect contacted the woman, pretending to be a cook born in the US. The victim, trusting the suspect, came to Macau to meet him. The woman gave the suspect MOP240,000 in cash, believing that he could process her a visa to go to the US.

Zhuhai police reports false bomb threat

A mainland woman surnamed Le, aged 34, made a fake bomb threat to the Zhuhai police authority after suspecting her husband to be cheating on her. On the night of July 5, the woman’s husband, Hu, intended to take a flight alone to Beijing. Having suspected that Hu was going to meet his lover in Beijing, Le faked the bomb threat by claiming that her husband had carried a bomb onto the aircraft and would make it explode. The flight was delayed three hours due to the false report.

Sanya-Macau flight to operate twice a week

A direct flight from Macau to Sanya was officially launched on Tuesday. The Sanya-Macau route, which is operated by Hainan Airline, will be operated twice per week, every Monday and Friday. The flight from Sanya to Macau will take off at 4:20 p.m. from Sanya airport, and will land in Macau at 5:50 p.m. The flight from Macau to Sanya will leave Macau at 6.55 p.m. and will arrive Sanya at 8.30 p.m. The flying time is one hour and 30 minutes.

AL prefers taxi recordings to be kept by owners

The government is preliminarily inclined to let taxi license owners keep taxi recordings, the Third Standing Committee of the Legislative Assembly (AL) reported yesterday. Some of the committee’s members expressed their opposition to the requirement for taxi recordings to be uploaded to the responsible government department. Lawmakers considered whether recordings should be kept inside the taxis. Chairman of the AL Third Standing Committee, Wong Hin Fai, said that the committee members have made suggestions to ensure the recordings’ confidentiality and proposed standards for the opening, deleting and destruction of these recordings.

Claims civil protection law hurts ordinary people

One listener of yesterday’s TDM radio talk show, which addressed the new civil protection bill currently under public consultation, claimed it only punishes ordinary residents and does not include action by governmental authorities. Representatives of both the Unitary Police and of the Office of the Secretary for Security did not directly answer the listener’s concerns. Instead, they explained the purpose behind the bill, which proposes the establishment of a crime of social alarm against those creating or disseminating false rumors. The representative of the former claimed that the new law focuses on the effective spread of information, while the latter representative said that civil servants will also shoulder additional special obligations under the new law.

Director of Liaison Office visits IPM

Zheng Xiaosong, director of the Liaison Office in the MSAR, visited Macau Polytechnic Institute (IPM) on Friday. Zheng visited the teaching and research facilities of the institute. In the meeting, IPM president Lei Heong Iok said that the institute will provide assistance in the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area “in language teaching and Chinese-Portuguese machine translation and other fields.” The Liaison Office director “encouraged IPM to embody President Xi Jingping’s spirit towards Macau tertiary education, continue adhering to the correct direction for running the institute, strengthen the patriotic education of young students, and cultivate more students with ability and political integrity as well as patriotism and love for Macau.”

