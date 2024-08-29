Lionel Leong to join China Construction company board

Lionel Leong, the former Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Special Administrative Region, has been nominated to serve as an independent director on the board of China Construction Co. Ltd.

Leong’s nomination, along with three other candidates, was proposed by the company’s Board of Directors and should be confirmed today at the General Assembly in Beijing.

According to a proposal of the board reviewed by the Times, the board stated that it has thoroughly reviewed the nominees’ professional backgrounds, educational qualifications, and work experiences, and believes they meet the necessary requirements to serve as independent directors.

“The nominator believes that the nominees meet the qualifications for serving as independent directors, and there is no relationship between the nominees and China Construction Co. Ltd. that would affect their independence,” the statement read.