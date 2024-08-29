MGTO gearing up for new markets beyond Southeast Asia to boost tourism

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) plans to attract more visitors from India, the Middle East and Europe next year as part of efforts to expand tourism markets beyond Southeast Asia.

Deputy director of MGTO, Cheng Wai Tong, told reporters that Southeast Asian countries remain at the top for visitor numbers so far in this year, and that a promising 50% year-on-year increase was seen in American travelers over the same period.

Looking ahead, Macau is studying the travel patterns and consumption habits of medium and long-haul tourists from further destinations and foreign markets. In line with these changing travel trends, Macau is planning to target India, the Middle East, and Europe for focused promotion in the coming year.

To facilitate this, MGTO plans to collaborate with airlines offering long-haul flights to Hong Kong, offering free ferry tickets, bus tickets, and other discounts to attract these passengers.

While Southeast Asian visitors have exceeded 2019 levels so far this year, the recovery in Northeast Asian markets, such as Japan and Korea, has been relatively slower, with visitor numbers reaching only 50% of 2019 levels, Cheng noted.

To address this, MGTO plans to invite local tourism celebrities and influencers to create and promote new tourism routes in the second half of the year. Cheng acknowledged that medium and long-haul travelers face limitations from aviation, economics, and other factors, slowing their recovery. More promotion and research is planned to broaden international sources for the remaining months.

In a collaborative effort, the Hong Kong Tourism Board will also step up its efforts to attract more tourists from India, the Middle East, and Europe next year. Victoria Chan