Cybersecurity threats escalate globally: Trend Micro

In the first half of 2024, the global critical infrastructure faced a surge in cyberattacks, with government websites and financial institutions bearing the brunt of the onslaught.

According to a report by global cybersecurity firm Trend Micro Inc., the banking and technology sectors were the most heavily targeted across the globe during this period.

The recent report by Trend Micro Inc. sheds light on the intensifying landscape of cyber threats, with banking institutions emerging as primary targets for ransomware attacks.

The technology industry follows closely, indicating a widespread vulnerability that threatens the security and stability of crucial sectors in Macau.

The report says that law enforcement agencies have ramped up efforts to combat ransomware groups, disrupting their operations and thwarting phishing attempts.

However, the escalating sophistication of cybercriminal tactics poses a formidable challenge, necessitating a proactive and data-driven approach to cybersecurity.

Noteworthy incidents in the region include a sophisticated credit card theft scheme affecting six Macau residents who lost over MOP74,000 to fraudulent “Bank of China” phishing websites.

A series of cyberattacks targeted key government sites earlier this year, leading to disruptions in essential services and raising concerns about the resilience of critical infrastructure.

This attack involved the Public Security Police Force, the Fire Services Bureau, and the Public Security Forces Affairs Bureau. The attack, which took authorities at least 45 minutes to restore partial access, was believed to have originated from overseas.

Recently, a government-led cybersecurity drill simulated a hacker attack scenario, allowing participants to deploy appropriate countermeasures and improve their communication and coordination skills.

While attacks are being foiled by the city’s cybersecurity systems, the trend underscores the growing need for robust, cross-sector cooperation to maintain Macau’s digital resilience.

“Trend Micro blocked over 75.9 billion threats for customers in the first half of the year, but there’s no time for complacency,” warned Tony Lee, head of Consulting at Trend Micro Hong Kong and Macau. “As malicious actors begin to embrace AI as a tool, the industry must respond in kind, by designing security strategies to take account of evolving threats. This is an arms race we can’t afford to lose.”

As Trend Micro’s Lee aptly puts it, the escalating arms race in cybersecurity demands unwavering vigilance and innovative security approaches to combat evolving threats effectively.

The report added that evolving threat landscape, with cybercriminals increasingly leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the speed, evasiveness, and sophistication of their attacks. As AI technologies become increasingly integrated into malicious activities, organizations must fortify their defenses and prepare for emerging threats to safeguard sensitive data and operational integrity. Victoria Chan