Briefs | Mooncake sample fails food tests

The government has announced the test results for 40 mooncake samples, one of which was revealed to have not met required standards. The Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM), together with two other government departments, collected 31 traditional Cantonese-style mooncakes and nine ice-cream mooncakes for chemical and microbiological testing. The chemical tests included testing for preservatives, colorants, and antioxidants. The microbiological tests checked for pathogens such as Salmonella, Staphylococcus aureus and Listeria monocytogenes. Of the 40 samples, one mooncake from the Grandview Hotel was found to contain amounts of Aflatoxin B1 exceeding the legal limit. The IACM has called for the suspension of this mooncake.

Retailers found to raise prices during typhoon

The government has received reports concerning a number of wholesalers and retailers who raised the prices of goods during Typhoon Mangkhut. Secretary for Economy and Finance Lionel Leong reported the situation at a meeting with wholesalers and retailers. The industry representatives suggested to Leong that the government establish a mechanism for deliveries, tank truck parking and short-term storage during typhoons, in order to ensure punctual delivery and sufficient storage of basic supplies.

Confidentiality bill to face public consultation

The government will conduct a public consultation on the Macau SAR Confidentiality System this year. The Director of the Legal Affairs Bureau (DSAJ), Liu Dexue, said the bill aims to improve the legal system for confidentiality in Macau and safeguard the SAR’s national interests. The bill will set standards for confidentiality within the SAR, establish a strict confidentiality management system, and implement criminal penalties for those who disclose or steal national secrets. The DSAJ, the Public Security Police Force, the Judiciary Police and the Personal Data Protection Office have formed a group to draft the bill.

