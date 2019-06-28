Briefs | No progress in judicial assistance bill with mainland

The local government is still discussing with the relevant mainland and Hong Kong governmental departments about the mutual judicial assistance bill, according to Legal Affairs Bureau’s reply to lawmaker Sulu Sou’s inquiry. The bureau said that the local government will fully consider and study any feasible measures regarding mutual judicial assistance. The bureau said that it will formally submit the bill to the Legislative Assembly if the government proposes the bill. Previously in 2015, the local government proposed a judicial assistance bill, which was suddenly withdrawn in the following year. The bureau claims that no progress has been made in regards to the development of the bill.

Clothes shop robbed by man armed with knife

Earlier this week, a clothing store was robbed by a Cantonese-speaking man armed with a knife. The store is located at Rotunda de Carlos da Maia. The criminal stole two mobile phones, one camera and some cash, worth a total of MOP24,000. He also tried to tie up the female owner of the shop. However, the criminal was injured during his fight with the victim, but he escaped. After the robbery, the criminal disposed of his knife, a wallet and a camera inside the bathroom of a restaurant nearby.

Anti-money laundering education called against junket promoters

It has been proposed that the local government enhance its work on anti-money laundering, according to a report by TDM. Yesterday, the Macau Anti-Money Laundering Specialists Association held a symposium on anti-money laundering. The President of the Association Lao Chak Kuong said that the local government still needs to enhance work on anti-money laundering education with junket promoters, who pose a high risk of money laundering. “Are casinos and junket promoters seriously working on anti-money laundering according to the instruction of the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau?” asked Lao. Currently, in Macau, there are a total of 500 anti-money laundering specialists.