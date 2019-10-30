Briefs | Non-locals found operating illegal food stall

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has recorded two cases of illegal street food stall operation, involving non-local residents. Earlier this month, the IAM conducted four consecutive days of inspections in the Cotai area to crack down on unlicensed street food sellers. During the operations, the IAM spotted two cases in the vicinity of a public footbridge near the Cotai Strip. The operators of the unlicensed street food stalls are all non-local residents, according to the IAM. The sellers were using their backpacks and luggage to carry cooked food in boxes which they sold to passersby.

The IAM prosecuted the food sellers, seized the food, and found more food boxes in luggage hidden under the footbridge. In total, the IAM seized and destroyed approximately 100 kilograms of cooked food.

Macau eases Japanese food import restrictions

Macau has recently lifted a ban on imports of Japanese produce from nine prefectures, reported several Japanese media outlets citing Japan’s Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry’s statement. The ban was enacted after the nuclear incident at Fukushima, which occurred in the aftermath of the 2011 East Japan Earthquake. The import of produce from Fukushima to Macau, is still restricted. With the ban lifted, products from the nine prefectures can be imported to Macau without nuclear contamination-free certification. The nine prefectures are Miyagi, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Saitama, Chiba, Tokyo, Niigata and Nagano. These nine prefectures are either adjacent to or near Fukushima.

25 cross-border taxis under operation

A total of 25 cross-border taxis between Macau and Hong Kong are currently under operation, according to a report by Macao Daily News. The Macau and Hong Kong governments granted 40 and 60 licenses to taxi operators respectively to provide cross-border taxi services between the two territories. As of October 21, there are four taxi operators (two from Macau and two from Hong Kong) operating 25 vehicles. As of October 18, these taxis served 483 orders from Macau to Hong Kong, and 489 orders from Hong Kong to Macau. From August, no violation has been found concerning the taxis. The governments of both special administrative regions will regularly review the number of licenses and increase them.