Briefs | Octogenarian killed in car crash

An 80-year-old lady was killed on Saturday in a car crash at the parking lot next to the government’s Maritime Training School, opposite the A-Ma Temple in Barra. The initial police investigation suggests the deceased was hit by a car while crossing the vehicle entrance of the parking lot. Upon police arrival, the woman was sent to hospital but did not survive. Comments from a witness suggested the driver did not realize she had crashed into the victim until pedestrians stopped her. Apart from surveillance recordings, police are also requesting witness testimony on the accident.

Entry to Sai Van Bridge from Barra complicated

Due to the construction of the Barra Station of the Light Rail System, some roads in the vicinity of the construction site have been closed. Some drivers regard the detours as too complicated, with motorcyclists reporting that the extensive signage is causing confusion. The three-week detour has left one lane open on the road, and the starting point of the motorcycle-exclusive lane of the bridge has been pushed 100 meters in the direction towards Taipa. A two-lane arrangement will be restored after the current phase, but other detours will then be put in action.

Kiang Wu reconstruction to start next year

Plans have been made to rebuild certain buildings at the Kiang Wu Hospital on the Peninsula. The hospital said it would tear down the oldest buildings, which include the outpatient building and the nursing school, and rebuild the two buildings in two phases. The hospital expects the project to take a relatively long time. Details of the plans have not been disclosed, but the hospital has already submitted drafts to the government seeking for permission. Work is expected to start in a year. The hospital says it will ensure all services remain unaffected during the work.