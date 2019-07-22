Briefs | Poppy flowers seized from flower shop

The Judiciary Police (PJ) seized 50 poppy flowers from a flower shop located in the central district of the Macau peninsula. The pair that owned the shop were arrested. Following reports that poppy flowers were being sold at a flower shop, the PJ conducted an inspection on July 19. According to the owners, the flowers had been imported through legal channels, yet they claimed not to know that the sale of the flowers was illegal in Macau. The flowers had been purchased from a foreign website. Tests showed that the flowers contained morphine, codeine and thebaine, which are restricted substances under local laws. Customs have transferred the information to the PJ. Poppy flower extracts are used as painkillers and sedatives. However, they are also a main ingredient in opium, which is addictive.

In 747 inspections, no illegal drivers found

Lawmaker Ng Kuok Cheong wrote an inquiry to the government asking for a solution to the “illegal drivers” situation, specifically in the area under mainland administration between the Gongbei port and the Macau Border Gate. The inquiry specifically concerned drivers who have already crossed the Gongbei port and returned to Zhuhai without entering Macau. The Office of the Secretary for Security stated that it had already reported the situation to the relevant Zhuhai government department. According to the same office, during 2018 and the first quarter of 2019, police carried out 747 inspections of double-plated vehicles and drivers with special licenses. The office did not identify any cases of illegal drivers.

Ilha Verde hill abbey inhabitants accused of unlawful residence

The self-proclaimed owner of Ilha Verde hill, Wai San Development Company, is accusing a group of 20 to 30 people of unlawfully occupying Ilha Verde hill abbey. Last week, company CEO Fu Weijie reported to the media that in 2015, a court judgment commanding the occupants to leave the abbey had been made. However, the occupants appealed and the Court of Second Instance has not issued a judgment yet. Fu claimed that his company is willing to coordinate with the government to protect the Ilha Verde hill. Fu also stated that there are no ownership disputes involving Ilha Verde hill.