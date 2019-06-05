Briefs | Power plant in safe state after anomaly

The units in operation at the Yangjiang Nuclear Power Plant in Guangdong are in a safe and stable state after an anomaly occurred on Saturday, Macau’s Unified Police Services said in a statement. The Office of the Guangdong Provincial Nuclear Emergency Management Commission informed the local bureau that during a maintenance operation on unit 5 of the nuclear power plant, an anomaly occurred in the control mode of the steam turbine bypass system adjustment valve. According to the International Nuclear Event Scale, the incident was classified as a level 0 operational incident as it did not affect the operation of the power plant, the health of its operational personnel, or its environment.

Insurance company told to cover injured bus passenger

The Court of Final Appeal (TUI) has ruled that a local insurance company will pay compensation to a passenger who fell inside a bus and sustained injuries, according to a statement released by the TUI. The incident occurred back in October of 2015. Due to the accident, the injured passenger needed four to six months to recover from severe injuries. The concerned driver was accused of committing the crime of negligence that resulted in physical harm. In 2018, the Court of First Instance ruled the driver not guilty. However, it also ruled that the concerned insurance company should compensate the victim a total of MOP775,980.

Macau Inc. June edition released

The June 2019 edition of the Macau Inc. magazine features interviews with local lawyer Leonel Alves and international football star David Beckham, in addition to reviews on recent and upcoming events, such as G2E Asia and the Art Macao festival. Alves, a veteran lawyer who became a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in 2004, speaks about his views on the localization, progress, and integration of the legal system. Then, as a preview to the upcoming Londoner Resort, Beckham speaks to the magazine about his impression of Macau and subsequent love for the city – and its egg tarts. The magazine also looks back on how G2E Asia paved the way for the gambling industry of Macau, Asia, and the world.