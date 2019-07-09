Briefs | Property prices edge up, led by Macau Peninsula

The overall residential property price index for the three-month period of March to May 2019 increased 0.9% from the previous period (February to April) to 268.3, according to the latest data from the Statistics and Census Service. The indexes for the Macau Peninsula (270.9) and Taipa & Coloane (257.5) rose by 1.1% and 0.2% respectively. Meanwhile, the index for existing residential units (288.7) went up by 0.9%, with the index for those in the Macau Peninsula (284.0) rising by 1.3% while the index for those in Taipa & Coloane (308.8) dropping by 0.4%. Analyzed by year of building completion, the indexes for residential units completed between 6 and 10 years ago and for those built between 11 and 20 years ago grew by 2.7% and 1.6% respectively, whereas the index for those completed in five years or less edged down by 0.1%. During the period, the index for pre-sale residential units (277.7) increased by 0.5%.

Drainage interception to start operation in August

A drainage filtration project is expected to be put into operation at Areia Preta in August in order to improve the region’s water quality, according to Tam Vai Man, Director of the Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA). The DSPA head claimed that the bureau has already completed research on Areia Preta’s coastal water environment pollution. According to Tam, the sewer system in Areia Preta was not correctly synchronized, resulting in sewage going directly into five to six rainwater drainage channels, and consequently affecting the water quality. The drainage interception project was completed in June and is currently being tested before it commences operation.

DSSOPT drafts bill on safe use of electrical appliances

The Land, Public Works and Transport (DSSOPT) is drafting a law on the safe use of electrical appliances, according to a report by Macao Daily News. DSSOPT Director Li Canfeng said that the existing law clearly stipulates that owners should carry out regular maintenance, repair and improvement works on buildings, including shared electrical facilities in the buildings to ensure that the buildings are maintained in good condition. After the bureau has completed the drafting of the law, it will continue to consult the local community.