Briefs | PSP to receive demonstration notices from tomorrow

Starting from tomorrow, demonstrators will be required to submit their demonstration notice to the Public Security Police Force (PSP). According to Macau’s new demonstration and assembly law, the PSP will replace the Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM) as the responsible body for receiving demonstration notices. Starting from 9 a.m. tomorrow, nine offices will be open to receive demonstration notices. Three of these offices will be located in the Macau peninsula within the PSP’s own offices, and six will be located in Taipa and Coloane.

Woman arrested for role in money laundering

A 51-year-old local woman has been arrested for assisting in a money laundering scheme, the Judiciary Police reported yesterday. The woman is suspected of helping her brother, who is currently in prison, to launder money. Her brother was convicted of embezzling MOP26 million and sentenced to jail for four years and nine months in December 2015. Between 2006 and 2008, the woman used the embezzled money to purchase nine properties in Zhuhai and Zhongshan. She formerly worked as a casino dealer. Most of the suspect’s mainland properties and stocks are now frozen.

Suspected skeleton found in Taipa old village

On Monday afternoon, an item suspected to be a skeleton was discovered in the old village of Taipa, on R. dos Clérigos. Construction workers who were carrying out road works spotted the skeleton, and reported it to the Public Security Police Force (PSP). The skeleton, which was discovered 1.2 meters below ground level, has already been removed by the Health Bureau (SSM) and is now awaiting a forensic examination. The case has been transferred to the Judiciary Police (PJ) for further investigation.

