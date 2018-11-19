Briefs | Real estate transactions plunge in Q3

A total of 3,151 building units and parking spaces were purchased and sold in the third quarter of 2018 as per the Stamp Duty record, and the total value of transactions was MOP17.86 billion, down by 23.1 percent and 28.0 percent respectively quarter-to-quarter. Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the purchase and sale of residential units decreased by 673 quarter-to-quarter to 2,383 units and the total value dropped by 24.5 percent to MOP14.54 billion. The transaction volume of pre-sale residential units decreased by 279 quarter-to-quarter to 217 units and the transaction value fell by 60.7 percent to MOP1.84 billion. Meanwhile, the purchase and sale of existing residential units decreased by 394 to 2,166 units, amounting to MOP12.70 billion, down by 12.9 percent.

Craft market opens with 220 booths

The “Tap Seac Craft Market” is being held for two weekends until November 25, featuring cultural and creative activities including booths, handicraft workshops, performances and a talk. Featuring a total of 220 booths of participants from mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, Korea and Malaysia, the craft market offers 38 creative handicraft workshops. The event also hosts 40 performances to present local and foreign original music. Zeng Dejun, known as the “Father of Tube Radio” in mainland China, was invited to host a talk entitled “Originality of a Radio Lover—Zeng Dejun’s Dream of Radio”, in which he tells his story behind the brand and shares his insights on successful branding and marketing.

