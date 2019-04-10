Briefs | Sports Bureau to improve pool management tender

The Sports Bureau (ID) has already adjusted and improved its tender requirements for swimming pool lifeguards and management outsourcing services, the bureau said. In its reply to lawmaker Ella Lei’s inquiry, the ID said that the change serves to meet the actual needs of future swimming pool operations. The ID previously fined the Surf Hong company a total of MOP11.89 million stemming from a dispute between the company and lifeguards who said their labor rights were violated. Currently, the company is appealing the ID’s fine in the courts.

Financial leasing bills come into effect

The city’s latest bill on financial leasing tax benefits and on financial leasing companies came into effect yesterday, according to a dispatch published in the government’s Official Gazette. The bills provide benefits to financial leasing companies, as well as moderately relaxing the regulatory requirement for them. Capital requirements for financial leasing companies will be reduced from 30 million patacas to 10 million patacas. In line with the creation of the two bills, the SAR government has updated the guidelines for the application to open a financial leasing company.

MOU signed with Korea to protect consumer rights

In light of the growing amount of visitors to and from South Korea, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed yesterday between Macau’s Consumer Council and the Korea Consumer Agency that will enable joint cooperation to safeguard consumer rights in both places. The number of visitors from Macau traveling to South Korea is on the rise, as well as South Koreans traveling to Macau. In order to anticipate future consumer disputes, the concerned memorandum was signed. The memorandum will permit Macau locals to report in Macau any dispute experienced in Korea, and vice versa for visitors from Korea. The memorandum also regulates the standard operating procedures, including the protection of personal data, for dispute resolution.

