Briefs | SSM diagnoses 19th imported case of dengue fever

The Health Bureau (SSM) has been notified of an imported case of dengue fever in a 22-year-old tourist from Japan who was staying on Avenida Doutor Mário Soares. This incident is the 19th case of imported dengue fever in Macau, according to the health authority, which is again calling on citizens to take preventive measures. On September 9, the patient developed a fever, headache and rash. He was then referred to Conde S. Januário Hospital on September 12. The results of a public health investigation released the following day showed he had contracted dengue fever. According to the SSM, the tourist was in Vietnam during the incubation period. Of the 19 imported cases of dengue fever in Macau this year, six were imported from Cambodia, six from Thailand, two from Malaysia, two from the Philippines, one from Singapore, one from Vietnam and one from mainland China.

Recycling spots for mooncake boxes open until October 3

The public can leave mooncake boxes in specific recycling spots until October 3, the Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) announced on Friday. Starting September 13, the DSPA set up more than 800 recycling locations all over the city to collect mooncake boxes. During the day, government departments, including the DSPA and the Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, will open recycling spots located inside their facilities for the public. The recycling spots can also be found in banks, schools and building hallways, among other places.

Taiwanese universities recognize Macau joint examination

Starting in the 2020 academic year, universities in Taiwan will recognize the results of Macau’s Four Schools’ Joint Examination, an examination co-organized by four of Macau’s universities. However, only the subjects of Chinese, English and Math will be recognized. To be admitted to a university in Taiwan, Macau students can either apply through a joint college entrance admission project held by the Overseas Joint Recruitment Committee, or apply individually to each school. The committee is uncertain about whether recognizing the exam will attract more Macau students, however.