Briefs | Sulu Sou asks gov’t to respect online poll results 

Lawmaker Sulu Sou submitted his interpellation to the SAR government, asking for the government to respect the results of the New Macau Association’s online poll on universal suffrage. Sou explained that despite it not being legally binding, the results showed that a large number of residents wished for political reform, with 93.9% of voters supporting universal suffrage for the Chief Executive election. Sou asked the government whether it would refer to the voting results in future when carrying out work on political reform. He also asked whether the current SAR government would pass their relevant conclusions to the next government, in order for them to submit a report to the central government soon.

Jardim de Luís de Camões to undergo renovation

Jardim de Luís de Camões will undergo renovation and facility upgrades starting September 3. The project is expected to be completed in the first quarter of next year. During this period, the garden will be partially open to the public. The children’s playground and some of the garden’s entrances will remain closed. According to the Municipal Affairs Bureau, the garden has already sustained different types of damage. There will be major upgrades to the children’s playground and other entertainment facilities. Fitness equipment for adults and a shelter will also be built. The lighting and water supply systems will be upgraded, and the floor will be repaved.

Water bureau following microplastics research

The Marine and Water Bureau said that the bureau will closely monitor international research and developments on microplastics. In reply to lawmaker Lei Chan U’s interpellation, the bureau said that Macau’s water treatment process is able to remove the majority of suspended solids, including microplastics, and is capable of ensuring the safety of drinking water. The marine authority noted that the World Health Organization does not include microplastics and some other substances in health-related and monitoring parameters, and that research on the toxicity and impact of microplastics is still insufficient. In addition, the bureau recommended that the public and related industries should thoroughly clean fish and seafood, and remove the viscera before cooking to reduce the risk of consuming microplastics.

Government attention wanted for online scam

The government has been urged to pay attention to the increased importance of online scams. Lawmaker Chan Hong wrote to the government, highlighting that different and new types of online scams require attention from both the government and society. According to statistics released by the Secretariat for Security, in the first quarter of 2019, a total of 283 online scams were reported, representing an increase of more than 20% year-on-year. Sexual services scams increased the most. Chan asked the government about its measures for cracking down on online scams and its promotional campaigns to help residents defend themselves from online scams.

4,000 money changers arrested and deported

In the first half of 2019, 4,039 people involved with illegal money exchange activities were arrested and deported, according to the Office of the Secretary for Security’s reply to lawmaker Leong Sun Iok’s interpellation. During this period, 706 thieves were also deported. A total of 3,109 money changers and 569 thieves were banned from entering Macau for between one and three years. During the whole of 2018, the security authority deported 3,050 money changers and 1,342 thieves to their home countries. Of them, a collective 3,168 were banned from entering Macau for between one to three years.

Unemployment rate edges up to 1.8%

The general unemployment rate for the three-month period between May and July 2019 was 1.8%, according to data newly released by the Statistics and Census Service, while the unemployment rate of local residents was 2.4%. Both indicators rose 0.1 percentage points from the previous three-month period between April and June 2019. From the total labor force of 394,100, the number of employed residents amounted to about 281,700, down by 600 compared to the previous period. Analyzed by industry, employment in gaming and junket activities decreased while that in wholesale and retail trade increased. The number of the unemployed was 7,000, up by 400 from the previous period. With fresh graduates entering the labor market, the proportion of new labor market entrants seeking their first job increased by 4.1 percentage points to 15.2% of the total unemployed.