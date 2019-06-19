Briefs | Sulu Sou wants review of traffic accident fund

Lawmaker Sulu Sou has asked the government to elaborate on the proposed amendment to the city’s Motor and Marine Guarantee Fund. In his written inquiry to the government, Sou pointed out that most victims of traffic accidents cannot receive financial help from the fund due to its regulations. “The Fund has been established for a long time, and has the [responsibility] to pay compensation for death or physical injury cases caused by vehicles or yachts covered by compulsory insurance,” said Sou. The lawmaker wants to know if the government can review the current aid system quickly in order to help traffic accident victims. Between 2010 and 2017, Macau recorded 14,864 traffic accidents and 13 deaths each year on average.

HK Book Fair to feature 680 exhibitors

The 30th Hong Kong Book Fair will feature over 680 exhibitors from 40 countries at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. From July 17 to 23, the Hong Kong Book Fair will co-create a series of cultural events and performances, in addition to showcasing a selection of books. According to information released by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the selection will feature authors from Hong Kong, mainland China, Taiwan, France, Japan, Sweden and the United Kingdom. Major exhibition categories include books and publications, religion and spirituality books, learning centers, hobby goods and multimedia products amongst others.

Guangdong issues 87,900 residence permits

Since September 1, 2018, Guangdong has issued 87,900 residence permits to Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan residents, according to a report by Macao Daily News. Guangdong handled 88,000 residence permit applications in total. The southern Chinese province is the most popular for mainland residence among SAR residents. A mainland residence permit allows holders to enjoy five basic public services and six government services, among other benefits. In total, there are 34 public services and 61 public services in Guangzhou and Shenzhen that SAR residents can enjoy.