Briefs | Taxi drivers want 15% fare increase

The city’s taxi drivers are asking for a 15% increase in taxi fares to be implemented starting from the Chinese Lunar New Year. Tony Kuok Leong Son, a workers’ representative for taxi drivers in the city, said that his association is drafting a plan and is expecting to meet with the Transport Bureau in August to discuss the proposed fare increase. They are seeking to increase the starting price, meter price and waiting fare by 15% . Furthermore, an additional MOP15 fee is being proposed for rides in the first three days of the Lunar New Year. According to Kuok, taxi drivers want the increase because they believe that the cost of operation has increased.

Macau is not monitoring HK, says Wong Sio Chak

Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak has claimed that Macau is not monitoring Hong Kong, according to a report by public broadcaster TDM. Wong’s statement came after he was asked by the media if Macau was monitoring Hong Kong like Shenzhen is, based on a request from the central government. “We don’t have the right to monitor. Within Macau, we are enforcing laws in accordance with our laws. We are not entitled to enforce laws across borders,” said Wong. Nonetheless, Wong noted that “certainly, we are paying attention to Hong Kong’s situation.”

Hotels may replace failed Beijing Imperial Palace

The construction of hotels on the land of the defunct Beijing Imperial Palace Hotel in Taipa is a possibility, according to the owner’s application to the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT). The DSSOPT is currently collecting public opinions on the plan concerning the land. The plot is leased land for hotel purposes in accordance with the original land concession. The land plot consists of two parts: one is allowed a maximum building height of 70 meters and the other is allowed a maximum height of 140 meters. In 2016, the Macao Government Tourism Office decided to close the hotel, which was formerly known as New Century Hotel, citing serious administrative irregularities.