Briefs | Taxi hailing app reportedly launched

A mainland taxi-hailing app has reportedly launched in Macau. The company behind the app is Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur. On November 26, the company made an announcement on its official Weibo account regarding the service. It claims to be the first app-based taxi hailing platform in Macau. The starting meter is 220 patacas for a single trip. Renting a car for half a day costs 1,000 patacas, while 2,000 patacas secures a car for a whole day. The company provides Toyota Alphard 7-seaters and claims to offer local professional drivers who also serve Macau’s high-end hotels during the year. According to a report by TDM, the Transport Bureau said that it is paying close attention to this and is collecting information to follow up on the situation.

Macau film festival to host Lily James masterclass

The International Film Festival & Awards – Macao (IFFAM) is teaming up with the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) to host a masterclass in Macau with U.K. actress Lily James. The event is scheduled for December 8 at the Macao Museum of Art during the fourth IFFAM, which will run from December 5 to 10. James will speak about her career as an actress, providing insight into this field. In a statement from the IFFAM, the artistic director of the festival, Mike Goodridge, said, “we are thrilled to be partnering with BAFTA to welcome Lily James to Macau,” adding, “she is a wonderful actress and a luminous screen presence. It will be fascinating for Macau audiences to hear her insights on her craft, her choices and her stratospheric career to date.”

First batch of rough diamonds imported to Macau

The first batch of rough diamonds was imported to Macau yesterday, the local government has advised in an announcement. On October 1 of this year, the implementation of Kimberley Process Certificate System Regarding International Trade in Rough Diamonds came into effect. As of today, the Macao Economic Service (DSE) has issued licenses to handle rough diamond to eight enterprises. The first batch of rough diamonds was imported by one of the companies with a valid operating license. In total, the diamonds weigh 600 carats. According to the new system, DSE and the Macao Customs Authority will jointly supervise the rough diamond trade.