Briefs | Three fined for publicizing others’ personal data

Three violators have been fined between MOP4,000 and MOP10,000 each by the Personal Data Protection Office for posting other people’s personal data on social media websites. Aiming to exact retribution for a friend, a user posted a picture and texts depicting the allegedly indecent romantic life of another user. The violator was fined MOP10,000. In another case, an Internet store customer accused the owner of poor service. The shop owner then posted their text message communications, which included the complainant’s phone number, in defense. The Office ruled against the disclosure of the phone number, and fined the owner MOP4,000.

Finally, a user was fined MOP10,000 for publicizing someone’s car plate number online.

Police discipline commission member praises restructure

Vong Hin Fai, a lawmaker and member of the 15-year-old Disciplinary Commission for Security Forces, approves of the changes taking place within the authority as he believes the measures will help improve its independence. Vong said the main progress relates to the inauguration of a secretariat, which will be led by a secretary general. The restructured commission, meanwhile, will have two consultants, instead of the original one, and greater oversight authorized by the Chief Executive. The most important change, Vong said, is that the commission now has the authority to proactively conduct simple investigations. If a complaint is verified, the Commission can require a report be submitted from the relevant department in 10 days.

Forex reserves edge up in September

The preliminary estimate of the Macau SAR’s foreign exchange reserves amounted to 171 billion patacas (USD21.18 billion) at the end of September 2019, according to an announcement by the Monetary Authority of Macao. The reserves increased by 0.7% from the revised value of MOP169.8 billion for the previous month. At the end of September, the foreign exchange reserves represented 10 times the currency in circulation. Meanwhile, the trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the pataca rose 0.59 points month-to-month and 2.78 points year-on-year to 108.3 in September, implying that, in overall terms, the exchange rate of pataca grew against the currencies of Macau’s major trading partners.