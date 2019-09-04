Briefs | Three people caught smuggling phones to Macau

Three Hong Kong residents have been caught smuggling mobile phones to Macau, according to a statement released yesterday by the Macao Customs Service. In the afternoon of the August 29, a female Hong Kong resident was caught carrying 54 undeclared smartphones while crossing the border to Macau. The phones were worth HKD50,000 in total. In the evening of the same day, a second woman was caught smuggling 50 smartphones to Macau. She told the customs authority that she was assisting other people in transferring the devices to Macau, and that she was unaware of their value. On August 31, a man was caught transporting 70 smartphones to Macau. These phones were worth HKD70,000 in total. According to Macau’s law, once convicted, these individuals may be subjected to a fine between MOP1,000 and MOP50,000.

24-hour construction permitted for Qingmao port

Qingmao port will be under 24-hour construction until December 19, according to a dispatch published in the Official Gazette. In June, the contractor responsible for the project was permitted to extend construction hours to 10 p.m., including weekends and public holidays. This was the first exceptional case approved by the Chief Executive after the city’s amendment to the noise law came into effect. According to the latest exception given to the contractor, the 24-hour construction schedule started on Monday. On weekends and public holidays, parts of the construction have also been allowed to operate non-stop. The Infrastructure Development Office said that all the concerned works are of low noise level.

Seniors can apply today for FSS pension funds

Starting today, eligible seniors between the ages of 65 and 74 can apply to the Social Security Fund (FSS) for withdrawal of funds for this year’s special allocation from the budget surplus for individual accounts of the non-mandatory central provident fund system. Since last month, the FSS has been accepting the fund withdrawal applications from eligible individual account owners in stages by age. So far, a total of 35,556 application forms have been received. Among those who have had their applications approved are seniors who are aged 75 years or older and individuals who have been receiving disability pension from the FSS for more than one year. They will receive their money on October 23 by bank transfer, according to the FSS.