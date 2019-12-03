Briefs | Three remain missing in Guangzhou ground collapse accident

Three people who were trapped in a sudden ground collapse accident in Guangzhou remain missing, according to local authorities. The cave-in occurred on Sunday at a construction site of the Metro Line 11 in the city, sinking a cleaning vehicle and an electric scooter. Rescue efforts were hampered by multiple collapses occurring at the scene, which widened the range of surface subsidence, said the Guangzhou Metro company at a press conference held by the information office of the municipal government. Construction workers in the subway tunnel have been evacuated. Partial backfilling and side slope reinforcement are being conducted to avoid further sinking, with surrounding water and gas pipelines being shut down and nearby roads and buildings closely monitored. The search and rescue are underway, and the cause of the accident is under investigation.

International circus festival draws global performing talents

Over 200 performers from 22 countries and regions participated in the 6th China International Circus Festival last month in Macau’s neighboring city of Zhuhai. A total of 24 circus troupes presented performances ranging from extreme sports, aerial acrobatics, clowns to magic shows and dancing during the festival. The Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival, known as one of the world’s top circus venues, has also presented shows to the festival. First held in 2013, the festival is sponsored by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the provincial government of Guangdong.

Guangdong exports up 1.2% in first 10 months

Guangdong Province exported goods worth 3.5 trillion yuan ($497.7 billion) from January to October this year, up 1.2% year-on-year, according to official data. The province’s foreign trade volume reached 5.76 trillion yuan during the same period. Its imports, however, dropped by 6.6% to 2.26 trillion yuan in the first 10 months, with its trade surplus widening 19.3% year on year. The province saw trade with the European Union rise 10.9% year-on-year to 722 billion yuan in the period, and that with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations rise 3.8% to 804 billion yuan. Private enterprises were the biggest driver. In the first 10 months of this year, the foreign trade volume of private companies in Guangdong reached 2.94 trillion yuan, up 2.7% in annual terms.